Elizabeth Warren Differs With Joe Biden: Mike Pence Is No 'Decent Guy'

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has added her voice to those disagreeing that Vice President Mike Pence is a “decent guy,” citing his views on LGBTQ issues and his role in the Trump administration as reasons she doesn’t share that opinion.

Warren, speaking to reporters in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday, recoiled at the recent kindly characterization of Pence by former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’m sorry, I followed Pence’s history on LBGTQ Americans and I don’t think that is a decent position,” Warren said, according to The Des Moises Register.

“You don’t think the vice president is a decent man?” a reporter asked.

“No,” Warren said.

Pence, while governor of Indiana, signed a “religious freedom” law in 2015 that allows businesses to refuse services to LGBTQ members. His campaign website when he successfully ran for a House seat in 2000 suggested that he supported conversion therapy for LGBTQ individuals.

Asked if there is anyone decent in the Trump administration, Warren paused and called that “a tough question.”

“This is the most corrupt administration in living memory,” she responded. “That’s why we’ve got to be in this fight.”

Biden, who may soon join the crowded Democratic presidential race, late last week quickly sought to walk back his praise of Pence after called out by former “Sex and the City” star-turned-activist Cynthia Nixon. She criticized him on Twitter and in a Washington Post op-ed on Saturday for dishing out “hollow civility.”

“You’re right, Cynthia,” Biden responded to Nixon on Twitter. “I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage. But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President.”