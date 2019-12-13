Democratic Front-Runners May Skip Presidential Debate Over Labor Dispute

A labor dispute is threatening to disrupt next week’s presidential debate at Loyola Marymount University in California.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have said they will not attend if it is not resolved in time.

LMU has a contract with Sodexho for its food service operations. Unite Here Local 11 represents 150 cooks, dishwashers, cashiers and servers employed by Sodexo who prepare and serve meals for students and university employees.

Susan Minato, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, said the union has been in negotiations with the company over a contract for the past month ― but it all broke down on Friday.

“Honestly, the proposals are relatively modest ― living wage, improvements on health care,” she said. “So we did not anticipate that there would be majority difficulty over it. But we were wrong. They abruptly canceled negotiations. I believe they were for today. And so that put us in the position of really declaring that this is a true fight now.”

Neither Sodexho nor LMU responded to a request for comment.

The union will be picketing the debate next Thursday until the dispute is resolved. Minato said the goal is a settlement; the union does not want to see the debate canceled.

“We would hope that the candidates would honor that picket line,” she said.

Warren and Sanders tweeted Friday that they would stand with the union and respect the picket line, as did businessman Andrew Yang.

.@UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them. The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party's commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union's picket line even if it means missing the debate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 13, 2019

I stand with the workers of @UniteHere11 on campus at Loyola Marymount University fighting Sodexo for a better contract. I will not be crossing their picket line. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2019

The Democratic National Committee moved the December debate to LMU because there was also a union dispute at the original venue, the University of California, Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.