The Left's Ideas Dominated The First Democratic Primary Debate

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), right, gestures toward Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) during the first Democratic primary debate. The candidates largely stuck to their progressive stances.

MIAMI ― Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) may not have spoken the most at the first Democratic presidential debate, but her ideas ― and those of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who appears on Thursday ― drove the discussion.

Warren, along with former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, largely controlled the conversation Wednesday night.

Decriminalizing unauthorized migrant crossings, taxing the wealthy and Medicare for All were central topics. And while not every candidate embraced the ideas, for the most part, no one attacked them as being too radical or too far to the left. Big progressive ideas are central to the 2020 campaign.

De Blasio, largely considered a fringe candidate, set the tone early on with a call to arms that doubled as a swipe at former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas for declining to endorse a 70% top marginal income tax rate.

“What we’re hearing here already in this first round of questions is that battle for the heart and soul of our party. I want to make it clear: This is supposed to be the party of working people,” de Blasio said.

The moderators of the first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday did their best to raise potential objections to the many ambitious progressive policies that have been proposed by the crowded primary field.

When the 10 candidates onstage were asked whether they supported the creation of a single-payer health care plan that would eliminate private health insurance, only de Blasio and Warren raised their hands. But of the remaining candidates, only former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland used the opportunity to slam the idea.

In fact, rather than elicit pressure from the center, the moderators’ questions prompted pressure from the left. De Blasio filled this role throughout the night the most consistently, though Castro did his fair share of progressive nudging as well.

This story is developing.