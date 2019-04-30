Elizabeth Warren Demands Action On The 'Epidemic' Of Black Maternal Mortality

“Measure the values that a country has by how it treats its mamas and its babies. And the United States … has profoundly failed on this front,” Warren said. “We have failed our mamas, we have failed our babies.”

Other 2020 presidential candidates including Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have introduced legislation to combat the rising rates of black maternal mortality.

Head over to Essence to read Warren’s full essay.