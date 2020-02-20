Elizabeth Warren Gets In One More Savage Bloomberg Burn After The Debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) didn’t let the end of Wednesday night’s Democratic debate put an end to her attacks on rival Mike Bloomberg.

Warren’s supporters cheered as she took on the billionaire former mayor of New York throughout the debate, delivering some of the night’s most memorable zingers.

And after it was over, she let loose with another verbal haymaker over the hundreds of millions he’s spent on his campaign so far.

“Understand this: After his performance tonight, I have no doubt he is about to drop ― tonight ― another $100 million in this campaign,” she said during a post-debate interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

“Why does this performance lead to more spending?” Matthews asked.

“Oh, come on!” she shot back. “In order to try to erase America’s memory of what happened on that debate stage.”

She also told Matthews that Bloomberg shouldn’t even be a consideration for Democratic voters.

“How can we say we want to trade our arrogant billionaire for your arrogant billionaire, especially when this is a man who has treated women so badly,” she said.

