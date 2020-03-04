Elizabeth Warren Is Looking At The 'Path Forward' After A Disappointing Super Tuesday

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is considering her “path forward” after a disappointing showing during the Super Tuesday primaries, a campaign aide said Wednesday morning.

Some progressives, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, have already suggested Warren should drop out of the race to clear the way for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt). Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden now have a clear lead over the rest of the field in delegates. Three other candidates ― former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ― have left the race in recent days and promptly endorsed Biden.

“All of us have worked for Elizabeth long enough to know that she isn’t a lifetime politician and doesn’t think like one,” Warren’s campaign manager, Roger Lau, wrote in an email to staff on Wednesday morning. “She’s going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight. And there’s a lot at stake for this country and the millions of people who are falling further and further behind. This decision is in her hands, and it’s important that she has the time and space to consider what comes next.”

Warren flew back to her Massachusetts home following a rally in Detroit on Tuesday night.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) waves to supporters at her Super Tuesday rally in Detroit.

Warren has long said her most important goal ― even more than becoming president ― is getting elements of her anticorruption agenda enacted. She has suggested in recent days that both Sanders and Biden are often ineffective legislators, arguing that Sanders is better at delivering speeches than building coalitions and that Biden is far too eager to cut deals with Republicans.

“Elizabeth believes in her ideas and in the big, structural change that is badly needed to root out corruption in Washington and will decide what she thinks is the best way to advance them,” Lau wrote.

As recently as Feb. 11, the day of the New Hampshire primary, Warren’s team suggested she was going to finish in the top two slots in eight of the 14 states casting ballots on Super Tuesday. She failed to finish in the top two in any state on the map, even finishing third in her home state of Massachusetts.

But Lau indicated the campaign may hold out for a turnaround, especially in delegate-rich California, where it could take a week to count ballots.

“Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results,” he wrote. “We’re still waiting for more results to come in to get a better sense of the final delegate math. And we also all know the race has been extremely volatile in recent weeks and days with frontrunners changing at a pretty rapid pace.”