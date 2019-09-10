CNBC Host Says Wall Street Is Scared Of Elizabeth Warren And She Approves

Typically, presidential candidates only “approve” the messages in their own campaign ads, but Elizabeth Warren is different.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts senator was happy to tweet her support of a CNBC segment that was highly critical of her.

In the segment, “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer said that Wall Street executives are terrified of Warren and say her White House bid has “got to be stopped.”

Considering that Warren wants to raise taxes on the wealthy ― including, presumedly, Wall Street executives ― at least one Twitter user felt the CNBC segment was “the greatest Warren campaign ad possible.”

Warren immediately capitalized on it:

I'm Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message. https://t.co/2Ewkbm0ZwA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019

The reaction on Twitter suggests she may be on to something.

WOW! If CEOs are afraid of Warren, I'm going to donate even more to Warren! — Jim Caputo (@Jim_Caputo) September 10, 2019

She’s going to take away America’s right to be owned by corrupt, emotionally-dead plutocrats bloated with the blood of entire ecosystems?! Say it ain’t so! — Kitsune-Kenyota (@KenyotaKitsune) September 10, 2019

Wall Street executives are fearful of oversight, paying taxes, being taken to court and not being able to own the politicians they invest in. — kevin Walker (@KwalkerAD) September 10, 2019

This entire exchange is both revealing and disturbing at the same time. Beware of Warren? How about get ready to be held to a higher standard and be prepared to run your businesses in a way that benefits your customers instead of Wall Street/ Shareholders?More interesting angle. — Christina Schünemann (@CCSchunemann) September 10, 2019