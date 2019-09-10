CNBC Host Says Wall Street Is Scared Of Elizabeth Warren And She Approves

Typically, presidential candidates only “approve” the messages in their own campaign ads, but Elizabeth Warren is different.
On Tuesday, the Massachusetts senator was happy to tweet her support of a CNBC segment that was highly critical of her.
In the segment, “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer said that Wall Street executives are terrified of Warren and say her White House bid has “got to be stopped.”
Considering that Warren wants to raise taxes on the wealthy ― including, presumedly, Wall Street executives ― at least one Twitter user felt the CNBC segment was “the greatest Warren campaign ad possible.”
Warren immediately capitalized on it:
The reaction on Twitter suggests she may be on to something.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
The Faces of Elizabeth Warren