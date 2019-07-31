Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) emerged as one of the biggest winners of Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate.
She not only got in more words than any of her opponents ― nearly doubling the count of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who had the fewest, according to FiveThirtyEight ― she also had some of the most memorable moments of the night.
She dismantled John Delaney, the millionaire businessman and former Maryland congressman who attempted to dismiss plans like “Medicare for All” as “fairy-tale economics.”
Warren memorably shot back: “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.”
She also sparred with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and repeatedly attacked President Donald Trump, mentioning him more often than any other candidate.
