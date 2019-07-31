She not only got in more words than any of her opponents ― nearly doubling the count of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who had the fewest, according to FiveThirtyEight ― she also had some of the most memorable moments of the night.

She dismantled John Delaney, the millionaire businessman and former Maryland congressman who attempted to dismiss plans like “Medicare for All” as “fairy-tale economics.”

Warren memorably shot back: “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.”

On Twitter, her supporters and others celebrated with memes:

Name: John Delaney

Cause of death: Elizabeth Warren#DemDebate — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 31, 2019

Extremely rude of Elizabeth Warren to murder John Delaney on national television like this.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9OO6F6T0Mw — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is THE SHIT no one understands this shit more than her #DemDebate — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 31, 2019

Actual footage of Steve Bullock trying to debate Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/cnzQEmDZ3h — Jackie Jennings (@ohhijackie) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren can do at least 100X more pushups than me. #DemDebate — Blair Herter (@blairherter) July 31, 2019

You can see the exact moment John Delaney's soul left his body after Elizabeth Warren ETHERED him.#DemDebatepic.twitter.com/BufGbpLMna — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) July 31, 2019

Oops, Delaney just walked into an Elizabeth Warren haymaker. She probably just ended his candidacy. — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren just came for everybody’s necks #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XSJnQ5JjJw — Treasure Welle (@_Treasure30_) July 31, 2019

no one:



elizabeth warren: all these bitches is my sons — ziwe (@ziwe) July 31, 2019

Delaney after Elizabeth Warren ate his lunch #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/xqbs61oU4F — Black Chuck Todd (@BlackChuckTodd) July 31, 2019

I am obsessed with Elizabeth Warren’s clear annoyance with the stupidity of everyone else on stage. SHE IS US. #DemocraticDebate — heather mason (@NerdHeather) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren did the Birdman hand rub before she lit John Delaney up.. for the second time... #DemDebate 🤣🔥pic.twitter.com/hu1vY22Z0U — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren‘s reaction to Steve Bullock when he said he would not take a nuclear first strike off the table. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/q4FuftbmlJ — Travis Pittman (@TPittmanPNW) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren Birdman hand rub combo.gif pic.twitter.com/Qo92pXuVcS — Ⓜ️arcusD ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren murdered a man — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is the one who knocks. #DemDebate — Sean Kent (@seankent) July 31, 2019

Replay of Steve Bullock going against Elizabeth Warren discussing the use of nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/t0yEEUKUuL — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 31, 2019

How Elizabeth Warren looked at Delaney when the moderator said he was worth $65 million!! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/6TuJKHSo9I — Leo Alessi (@pvdogleo) July 31, 2019

I just managed to capture the exact moment of the #DemDebate when John Delaney knew Elizabeth Warren snatched his soul from his body. pic.twitter.com/bM3AHliwS2 — Future President of the United States (@futureprescoley) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren has officially won the internet! I just fell out of my chair laughing. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/bFHcWxJRgb — Cameron Collins (@legalmindedpunk) July 31, 2019

Do not interrupt Elizabeth Warren ever again #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/uejQNuwURk — Patrick Karlson (@PatrickAKarlson) July 31, 2019

I’d like to have Elizabeth Warren give my kids a good talking to. — Dave Pell (@davepell) July 31, 2019