Elizabeth Warren Explains Why Voters Aren't Asking Her About The Mueller Report

The conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation may have sent Washington and the media into a frenzy.

But Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) revealed on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that it appeared to be of minor concern to the hundred-or-so voters she received questions from while campaigning in New Hampshire at the weekend.

“Do you know the number (of questions) that were about the Mueller report? Zero,” said Warren. “Because what people are talking about, what they’re asking about, are the things that touch their lives every day.”

Attorney General William Barr summarized Mueller’s report in a letter to Congress on Sunday. The investigation reportedly found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. The letter also maintains that the evidence “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense.”

Warren acknowledged the report is “important” and made a further call for Mueller’s full findings to be made public. But “what people are focused on is what’s happening in their lives,” she added.

Check out the clip here: