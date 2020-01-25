The Des Moines Register Endorses 'Fearless' Elizabeth Warren Ahead Of Iowa Caucus

The editorial board of Iowa’s influential Des Moines Register newspaper on Saturday endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for the Democratic presidential nomination just days ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.

She is the “best leader for these times,” who has the “vision and temperament to push an unequal America in the right direction,” the board wrote.

The newspaper declared that Warren’s “competence, respect for others and status as the nation’s first female president would be a fitting response to the ignorance, sexism and xenophobia of the Trump Oval Office.”

The endorsement noted that Warren is not the radical some believe her to be. “She says corporations should have less Washington influence, children should be protected from gun violence, child care should be affordable, immigrants deserve compassion, mass incarceration should end and the wealthy should pay more in taxes,” the editorial stated. “Those ideas are not radical. They are right.”

Warren quickly thanked the newspaper for the prized endorsement, and vowed to “fight my heart out for everyone in Iowa and across the country.”

Thank you, @DMRegister, for your endorsement! Iowans are ready to make big, structural change—and I’m going to fight my heart out for everyone in Iowa and across the country. https://t.co/hsI14P5TpZ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 26, 2020

A video of Warren being informed of the endorsement shows her pumping her fists in glee and apparently doing a jig.

Elizabeth Warren learns she’s been endorsed by the @DMRegister pic.twitter.com/lR7xPItkFz — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) January 26, 2020

The newspaper endorsement expressed support for Warren’s plans to target corruption, expand health care, tackle climate change and ensure government works for the people.

But some of her ideas “go too far,” the editorial cautioned. “This board could not endorse the wholesale overhaul of corporate governance or cumulative levels of taxation she proposes. While the board has long supported single-payer health insurance, it believes a gradual transition is the more realistic approach. But Warren is pushing in the right direction.”

The endorsement was posted online late Saturday afternoon, and will run in the Sunday paper. The Iowa Caucuses, the first contest in this election season, is Feb. 3.

An endorsement from the paper carries clout, but it’s not an indication of ultimate victory. In 2016, the board endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Marco Rubio.

The most recent Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 58% of likely Democratic caucus participants still had not definitely decided on a candidate. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), however, was leading as the first choice of 20% of those surveyed to Warren’s 17% as of Jan. 8. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7%.

The @DMRegister just endorsed @ewarren:



"With Warren, the Oval Office will be occupied by someone who has made rebuilding the middle class her life’s work." https://t.co/uq0W5FPPP3 — Iowa for Warren 📱 Text IOWA to 24477 (@IAforWarren) January 26, 2020