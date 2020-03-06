Burrito-Stealing Bailey Was Just ‘Stress-Eating,’ Elizabeth Warren Says

Bailey Warren, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) golden retriever, has one remedy for the stressors of the campaign trail: Burritos.

The canine star, who lives with Warren and her husband Bruce in Cambridge, Massachusetts, made waves on Thursday after a video of him trying to eat said spicy delight made the rounds on Twitter:

Bailey legit just swiped someone’s burrito. pic.twitter.com/MWr6ZeiJa2 — Gabrielle Farrell 💫 President Warren 2020 (her/s) (@FarrellGabriell) March 5, 2020

Warren, who ended her run for the White House on Thursday, had a simple explanation for Bailey’s behavior.

“He just said the pressure of First Dog had finally gotten to him,” Warren told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday. “It was just stress-eating. He is a dog who stands up and says: ‘I’m not waiting for someone to offer, I see what I wanted, I go straight after.’”

But is he a good boy?

“Bailey’s mostly a good boy,” Warren added. “Mostly.”

MSNBC "Bailey, Dog. Massachusetts."