It’s been a challenging week for the director of the GOP’s rapid response team: He keeps tweeting things that make Democrats look good.

But Guest’s attempt to tar the former vice president backfired when people pointed out that the image showed Biden behaving like a loving father― something few people have seen President Donald Trump do.

On Thursday, Guest tried to find another Democratic politician he could “own” and set his sights on Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who recently joked to a Biden strategist that her dog Bailey will be “voting Democrat” in November.

Where most people might see a light-hearted comment, Guest apparently saw a potential bounty of red meat he could feed Republicans:

“Elizabeth Warren endorses voter fraud, says her dog will be voting Democrat,” he tweeted, adding that “Voter fraud is not a joking matter.”

Elizabeth Warren endorses voter fraud, says her dog will be voting Democrat.



"Bailey is definitely going to vote in November and he's voting Democrat all the way. Bailey for Biden."



Voter fraud is not a joking matter. pic.twitter.com/QNqhXgfpUK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 16, 2020

But based on the Twitter reactions, it looks like Guest, not Warren, is the one getting dogged by criticism.

From the guy who brought you the devastating message of "Joe Biden is a loving father who raised his children on his own after his wife died," we get "Elizabeth Warren makes jokes about her dog, who was beloved on the campaign trail." https://t.co/tiubX0uDgm — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) July 16, 2020

I thought the strategy was to trigger the libs, not to act like you're triggered every time the libs take a breath. https://t.co/ZqxDOrTCcB — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) July 16, 2020

GOP rapid response guy reminding us that Trump hates dogs and dog-owners https://t.co/hedAFsWqAB — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 16, 2020

The @GOP rapid response director comes out against equal rights for Canine-Americans. @realDonaldTrump is the first president in a century to not own a dog.



Draw your own conclusions, folks. https://t.co/mivtSGPB2O — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 16, 2020

right, jokes are when you say you told officials in your administration to slow down Covid testing to make the numbers look better https://t.co/Zgh62eKOsE — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) July 16, 2020

Given that two of Guest’s attack tweets went horribly wrong this week, some people wondered if there might be something else at play.

Given this and his "cute photo of Biden with his sons" debacle of a tweet, it seems possible that Steve Guest is actually a Democratic plant designed to make Republicans look compassionless and humorless. https://t.co/IHBPoh2ndP — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 16, 2020

