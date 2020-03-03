On 'Ellen,' Elizabeth Warren Shares What Super Tuesday Could Mean For Her

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) marked Super Tuesday with an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she discussed how the first multi-state referendum of the 2020 Democratic primary might impact her presidential campaign.

Though Warren is currently in third place behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), she didn’t appear discouraged. She said she always knew that “it was going to be a long, long race.”

“This is kind of, for me, the fight of my life,” she said. Recalling how her mother had to take a job outside of the home for the first time after her father had a heart attack, Warren added, “No matter how hard it looks, no matter how scared you are, you get out there and you fight for your family, you fight for the people you love. That’s why I’m in this race.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Warren responded to Judge Judy Sheindlin, who ― in explaining her decision to back former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg last week ― accused the senator of “finger-wagging vitriol.”

“I get pretty passionate about a lot of these issues,” she said. “This is a fight from the heart. ... [Bloomberg] may not be accountable when he lives in his billionaire bubble with all of his ‘yes’ men, but he gets on that debate stage with me, he’s a coward.”

If Warren winds up with the Democratic presidential nomination, she pledged to defeat President Donald Trump in November by talking about the “positive vision of the America we build together.”

“We’ve had it with schoolyard bullies,” she said. “You stand up the first time and a lot of the air goes out of him, and that man has a lot of air.”