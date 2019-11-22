ENTERTAINMENT

Elizabeth Warren Navigates Escape Room With 'Desus & Mero'

"Help us escape this wicked administration," Mero tells the presidential candidate before their submarine game adventure.

“Desus & Mero” urged Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to “help us escape this wicked administration.” But first, the presidential candidate had to help the Showtime talk show duo out of an escape room game. (See the video above.)

In a segment that aired Thursday, Warren and the comedians visited an escape room in Boston with a nautical premise: They were trapped in a haunted submarine run by an angry ghost captain. Their mission was to disarm a torpedo to get out alive.

Warren pounced on a Popeye clue, but would it be enough to save them?

The 2020 contender, who supports a $15 minimum wage, scolded the parties responsible for the submarine’s doom.

“They pay sailors their wages, this would have never happened,” she said.

Watch the trio try to free themselves above.

