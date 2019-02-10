Elizabeth Warren Suggests Trump May Be In Prison By 2020

President Donald Trump could soon be trading the White House for the big house if you ask Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate suggested at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sunday that Trump, who is facing an ongoing federal investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, may be behind bars by the next presidential election.

“By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president,” she said to applause. “In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

Warren went on to depict Trump as being “the symptom of a badly broken system,” which she said requires not a reaction, but action.

“So our job, as we start rolling into the next election, is not just to respond on a daily basis, it’s to talk about what we understand that is broken in this country, talk about what needs to be done to change it, and talk about how we’re going to do it,” she said. “Because that is not only how we win, it’s how we make the change we need to make.”

Warren’s direct hit at Trump comes one day after Trump recycled his use of “Pocahontas” as a racial slur against Warren after she announced her candidacy for president.

“Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President,” he tweeted, ignoring tribal leaders’ past calls to stop using the name of a historical Native American figure to criticize a political opponent. “Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!”

His capitalization of the word “trail” also sparked backlash over the apparent reference to the “Trail of Tears,” which was the extremely brutal and forced relocation of Native Americans by the government.

Warren has taken heat for claims to Native American ancestry. She apologized to the Cherokee Nation earlier this month for releasing a DNA test in an attempt to prove it.