Elizabeth Warren Sums Up The GOP With ‘Poisonous’ Meal Analogy

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) offered a frank assessment on the current state of the GOP on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

“The Republican Party is eating itself and it is discovering that the meal is poisonous,” Warren declared, responding to Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) purge from GOP House leadership for refusing to back ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert asked if there was any kind of political plan that Republicans were following.

Warren shook her head.

“This is all about loyalty to one human being,” she said, meaning Trump.

“It’s not about democracy, it’s not about principle, it’s not about anything except everyone has to bend a knee and pledge loyalty to one human being. We’ve never done this in our country. This is not how a democracy functions.”

Watch the video here:

TONIGHT! @SenWarren reacts to Rep. Cheney's ouster from GOP leadership: "The Republican Party is eating itself and it is discovering that the meal is poisonous." pic.twitter.com/e4AYGtk1nv — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 13, 2021