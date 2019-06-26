Elizabeth Warren Visits Homestead Shelter For Migrant Kids Ahead Of Debates

Warren was not allowed in, but she stood on a small ladder and looked over the gate. She waved to kids walking single-file from one temporary shelter to another, flanked by guards.

“There weren’t children playing. There weren’t children laughing the way children usually do when they’re moving from one place to another,” Warren told reporters afterward. “These were children who were being marched like little soldiers ― like little prisoners ― from one place to another. This is not what we should be doing as a country.”

Warren joins several Democratic presidential candidates who have committed to visiting the shelter following pressure from immigrant rights activists. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas); Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have all said they will visit. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) went to the facility Monday, and he joined those who refer to it as a “prison.”

Homestead houses approximately 2,300 unaccompanied 13- to 17-year-olds who were apprehended at the border and then placed in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services. In most cases, they did not have their parents with them at the border.

The conditions at Homestead do not meet basic child welfare standards, according to immigration lawyers who recently interviewed teenagers at the facility. The teens complained about being put in isolation for up to eight days, and they said they were deprived of physical touch. Others talked about sobbing every day after being stuck in Homestead for months and not knowing when they’d be released to their sponsors.

Here’s Elizabeth Warren on what she saw from outside Homestead today — she requested a visit but was not allowed in. pic.twitter.com/rZSa8C4skH — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) June 26, 2019

Children are supposed to leave the facility “as expeditiously as possible,” according to a court settlement. However, lawyers said increased sponsor vetting and case management inefficiencies have led to some kids being detained for more than six months. These long stays are troubling because Homestead is a temporary facility, meaning it is not licensed and is not required to follow Florida’s child care standards.

The complex, located on federal land beside an Air Reserve Base, is surrounded by chain-link fence with guards stationed at every entrance. The 17-year-olds sleep in tightly packed rooms that fit up to 250 people, and the younger teens sleep in rooms of 12. All children go to school in large tents, and they complain they can’t hear the teachers because of noise that travels between them.

The Obama administration originally opened Homestead in 2016, and it stayed open for 10 months. The Trump administration began using it again in 2018, and it has more than doubled the shelter’s capacity.

Warren said outside Homestead that President Donald Trump is hurting migrants for his own political gain.

“Our government is following a policy of inflicting maximum pain on families that flee here trying to build a better life,” she said. “And he’s doing it for the worst of political reasons. That is not who we want to be as a people.”

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.), whose district houses the facility, on Wednesday publicly thanked Warren for visiting Homestead. “We need to reunite these families,” she tweeted. In a statement, she invited all of the Democratic presidential candidates to visit the facility and called for the center to be closed.

Warren’s campaign also arranged for buses to take her supporters to Homestead on Wednesday morning, according to a Vice News reporter.

Warren said Tuesday at a town hall in Miami that she had seen “cage after cage after cage” at a child migrant detention facility in McAllen, Texas, last year.

“This is a bad time in America’s history,” Warren said. “Our government is supposed to reflect our values. Our government is supposed to keep us safe. But a government that can’t tell the difference between the threat posed by a terrorist, a criminal, and a little girl is not a government that is keeping us safe and it is certainly not a government that reflects our values.”

Reporting by Maxwell Strachan in Homestead, Angelina Chapin in New York and Gavrielle Jacobovitz in Washington.

This story has been updated with further details from Warren’s visit.