Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says that political considerations should not prevent House Democrats from opening impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the wake of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“There is no political inconvenience exception to the United States Constitution,” the presidential candidate said Monday evening during a CNN town hall event.

The Massachusetts Democrat said that if any other person behaved like Trump and members of his 2016 presidential campaign ― welcoming help from Russia and attempting to obstruct a probe into those actions, according to the Mueller report ― they would be “arrested and put in jail.”

Warren also argued that lawmakers ought to go on the record with regard to Trump’s behavior, despite top Democrats expressing reluctance about going down the impeachment path ahead of the 2020 election.

“If there are people in the House or the Senate who want to say that’s what a president can do when a president is investigated for his own wrongdoings ... then they should have to take that vote and live with it for the rest of their lives,” she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took a more middle-of-the-road approach during a caucus-wide conference call Monday night by stating that Democratic leadership has no plans to move forward with impeaching Trump right now.

However, Pelosi said that Democrats would keep investigating and could always change course if they find something truly objectionable.

“We don’t have to go to articles of impeachment to obtain the facts, the presentation of facts,” Pelosi said, according to a readout of the call.