Vintage Photo Of Elizabeth Warren In Jeans Is The Fashion Inspo We Need

The senator was wearing the big 2019 denim trend 40 years ago.

A photo of Elizabeth Warren in jeans circa 1979 shared Tuesday on Twitter has us recalling the words of her recent endorser Jonathan Van Ness: Can you believe?

Author Summer Brennan posted the candid black-and-white snap, which pictures Warren in what appears to be a button-front shirt tucked into the kind of high-waisted denim one scours vintage store racks for hours trying to find.

Take a look:

“I’m so sorry I know this is so irrelevant and probably counterproductive but can we discuss the bangin’ denim choices of @ewarren circa 1979?” Brennan wrote. “I want these jeans.”

Brennan’s followers were quick to praise the look and determine the brand. Some guessed Gloria Vanderbilt, others Jordache and Calvin Klein. One follower went so far as to describe the “specific mood” the outfit conveys, which is hilariously spot-on:

Women in politics, like women in general, are scrutinized for their appearance in a way their male counterparts are not. But that’s not what this is about ― this is about Warren showing us the cyclical nature of fashion, and how something that was great 40 years ago can have its day in the sun again.

While we wait for brand confirmation from the Warren campaign, here are a couple of similar high-waisted options ― debate skills and high Iowa polling numbers not included.

Jordache Rinse High Rise Slim, Now $82.50
Jordache
Get the Jordache rinse high rise slim jeans for $82.50
AE 360 Ne(x)t Level Curvy Highest Waist Jegging, Now $37.46
American Eagle
Get the AE 360 ne(x)t level curvy highest waist jegging from American Eagle for $37.46
Good American Good Waist Jeans, $179
Good American
Get the Good American good waist jeans for $179
Levi's Ribcage Full Length Flare Women's Jeans, $98
Levi's
Get the Levi's ribcage full length flare women's jeans for $98
Universal Standard Marne Bootcut Jeans, $90
Universal Standard
Get the Universal Standard Marne bootcut jeans for $90
