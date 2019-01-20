Kate McKinnon's Elizabeth Warren Is The Prostate Exam America Needs On 'SNL'

Kate McKinnon stopped by the “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update” desk as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) ― and she doesn’t care if she’s likable or not.
“I’m sorry I’m not young and pretty like Donald ‘Jackass’ Trump,” McKinnon’s Warren tells host Colin Jost, when asked what she thought about a recent Politico article.
“Am I likable?” she said. “Prob not, but neither is a prostate exam but you need one or you’ll die. This country, Colin, is long overdue for a finger up its caboose. You might even like it, so bend over America, and let Mama Warren get to work.”
Watch in the clip below.
