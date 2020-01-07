Elizabeth Warren Uses Kate McKinnon’s 'SNL' Impression For 2020 Pitch

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has a soft spot for Kate McKinnon’s mocking impersonation of her on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I have to say, she is really fabulous,” the Democratic presidential candidate told Seth Meyers on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

“She’s smart, she’s engaged. She brings a lot of energy. We wear the same jackets,” Warren continued, before turning her admiration for the actor into a 2020 campaign pitch:

And look, here’s the deal. Elect me president of the United States and we get eight more years of Kate McKinnon on “Saturday Night Live.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Warren said it was “really nice” that former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, who pulled out of the 2020 race last week, endorsed her campaign for president. She described the suggestion that Castro could become her running mate as “way too presumptuous” for now.

Warren also said President Donald Trump’s order to kill top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was “moving us closer to the very edge of war” with Iran.

Check out the first part of the interview above and the second segment below:

And watch McKinnon’s portrayal of Warren in these clips: