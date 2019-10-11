Elizabeth Warren Drops A Total Zinger About Marriage At LGBTQ Town Hall

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) may as well have dropped the mic Thursday night after delivering a lippy response to a question about traditional views on marriage.

Morgan Cox, chair of the Human Rights Campaign board of directors, asked the 2020 presidential candidate how she would respond if an “old-fashioned” supporter approached her on the campaign trail and said: “My faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.”

“Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that, and I’m going to say, ‘then just marry one woman.’ I’m cool with that,” Warren fired back.

“Assuming you can find one.”

The audience erupted with cheers and laughter:

In response to a follow-up question from CNN moderator Chris Cuomo, Warren said that, despite growing up in a conservative household, she couldn’t really recall a time where she felt differently about same-sex marriage.

She cited the lyrics of a song she learned in church: “They are yellow, black and white. They are precious in his sight Jesus loves all the children of the world.”

She said that, although her exposure to same-sex couples was gradual during her upbringing in Oklahoma, the hatefulness that could be directed at the gay community shocked her, particularly from people of faith.

Warren also tackled how Democrats could expect to pass the Equality Act, medical care for transgender people in the military and correctional facilities, cost-reduction for HIV medications, and decriminalizing HIV transmission, among other topics.

She had just released a wide-ranging LGBTQ policy plan Thursday morning.