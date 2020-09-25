Elizabeth Warren Has A Scathing Theory On Where Lindsey Graham’s Spine Is

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) put one of her fellow lawmakers on notice amid the looming showdown over President Donald Trump’s expected Supreme Court nominee.

Specifically, she called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for surrendering the Senate’s constitutional duty to offer advice and consent by announcing he’s already in favor of the nominee ― even though that person hasn’t been named.

“Lindsey Graham has simply said, ‘Donald Trump has my proxy on this, Senate doesn’t need to look at it,’” Warren told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “If the president is good, Lindsey Graham is good.”

She added:

“There’s a man with a spine ― a spine kept in a box somewhere else because he certainly doesn’t have it to exercise for himself.”

Trump has said he will name the potential replacement for Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday,

Ginsburg, a liberal member of the court for 27 years, died last week at the age of 87.

Graham had previously promised he would not support appointing a new judge in an election year, as he and the rest of the GOP caucus in the Senate had blocked a nomination in the final year of President Barack Obama’s term.

He has since reneged on that vow.

The anti-Graham PAC Lindsey Must Go said the flip-flop puts the senator into the “Hypocrite Hall of Fame.”