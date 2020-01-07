Elizabeth Warren Steamrolls Past Meghan McCain's Interruptions On 'The View'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has set Twitter alight with her steadfast approach to interruptions from co-host Meghan McCain on “The View”: Just keep talking.
The 2020 presidential hopeful appeared on the talk show Tuesday to discuss a range of topics, including President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate, his decision to order an airstrike on Iran and her “wealth tax” proposal.
As Warren explained her wealth tax ― which would levy a 2% tax on assets over $50 million and a 3% tax on assets above $1 billion in order to fund proposals such as universal health care, public schooling and student debt elimination ― she fielded several attempts by McCain to interrupt by simply continuing to speak as if she were not there.
McCain, who is the more conservative voice on the panel of co-hosts, is regularly at the center of fierce debates on the program and was part of a viral spat with moderator Whoopi Goldberg in December. It was not the first time she’d been told off by the moderator for talking over people ― in October, she was slammed by Goldberg on air for lacking respect for her co-hosts by repeatedly interrupting.
On Tuesday, Twitter users praised Warren’s cool approach to McCain’s interruptions.