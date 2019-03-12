Pressure Mounts For FAA To Ground Boeing 737 Max 8 Jets After Deadly Crash

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) have joined calls for all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft to be grounded across the U.S. following two fatal crashes involving the model over four months.
“The world has now witnessed the second tragic crash of one of these planes in less than six months,” Warren, a 2020 presidential contender, said Tuesday in a statement.
“While we do not know the causes of these crashes, serious questions have been raised about whether these planes were pressed into service without additional pilot training in order to save money,” she said, referring to Boeing’s claim that the planes’ pilots required less training.
Warren went on to cite similar suspensions already put in place by the United Kingdom, China, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and reportedly France. Germany and Ireland are also planning to announce similar restrictions, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration “should follow their lead, reverse their decision, and immediately ground this plane in the United States until its safety can be assured,” Warren said.
Romney issued a similar request in a statement posted to Twitter, which he said he made “out of an abundance of caution ... until we investigate the causes of recent crashes and ensure the plane’s airworthiness.”
Their requests come two days after 157 people died in an Ethiopian Airlines crash. That tragedy came four months after a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia and killed 189 people.
The cause of Sunday’s crash remains unknown. An investigation into the October crash has focused on the plane’s software system, as well as airline training and maintenance.
President Donald Trump also weighed in on concerns about aviation on Tuesday, tweeting that “airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly.”
“I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!” he wrote, adding that “often old and simpler is far better.”
Boeing has said that there is no reason to ground the aircrafts and that it does not intend to issue new recommendations about the aircraft to customers.
On Monday, Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) also called for the Boeing planes to be grounded until the aircrafts’ safety could be ensured.