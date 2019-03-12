Pressure Mounts For FAA To Ground Boeing 737 Max 8 Jets After Deadly Crash

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) have joined calls for all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft to be grounded across the U.S. following two fatal crashes involving the model over four months.

“The world has now witnessed the second tragic crash of one of these planes in less than six months,” Warren, a 2020 presidential contender, said Tuesday in a statement.

“While we do not know the causes of these crashes, serious questions have been raised about whether these planes were pressed into service without additional pilot training in order to save money,” she said, referring to Boeing’s claim that the planes’ pilots required less training.

ASSOCIATED PRESS This Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 - Max 8 plane, seen in November, crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday. It was the second fatal crash involving the same plane model in five months.

Warren went on to cite similar suspensions already put in place by the United Kingdom, China, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and reportedly France. Germany and Ireland are also planning to announce similar restrictions, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration “should follow their lead, reverse their decision, and immediately ground this plane in the United States until its safety can be assured,” Warren said.

Romney issued a similar request in a statement posted to Twitter, which he said he made “out of an abundance of caution ... until we investigate the causes of recent crashes and ensure the plane’s airworthiness.”

Out of an abundance of caution for the flying public, the @FAANews should ground the 737 MAX 8 until we investigate the causes of recent crashes and ensure the plane’s airworthiness. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

Their requests come two days after 157 people died in an Ethiopian Airlines crash. That tragedy came four months after a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia and killed 189 people.

The cause of Sunday’s crash remains unknown. An investigation into the October crash has focused on the plane’s software system, as well as airline training and maintenance.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on concerns about aviation on Tuesday, tweeting that “airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly.”

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!” he wrote, adding that “often old and simpler is far better.”

Boeing has said that there is no reason to ground the aircrafts and that it does not intend to issue new recommendations about the aircraft to customers.