Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.) on Tuesday explained why spending hours posing for selfies with supporters after rallies is one of the perks of her 2020 campaign.

Some 20,000 people packed New York’s Washington Square Park for Warren’s rally on Monday. Afterwards, she attended to a four-hour-long selfie line.

“You know, the selfies are the most fun about this,” Warren told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. “And it truly is the case, because it means you get the person to person about this.”

“It means for every single person who stays in that line, and look, somebody waited four hours, the guy at the end,” she continued. “But it’s about power and saying ‘I get it, we got a Washington that’s working great for the rich and the powerful, not working for much of anyone else, you came in here, you talked about how it’s broken, you talked about how to fix it, and people who say ‘I can do a piece of that, I’m in this fight all the way and I got a selfie to prove it.’ So that’s where we are. And it’s fun.”

Check out the interview here:

Colbert later asked Warren if her assertion at the rally — that “we can’t choose a candidate we don’t believe in just because we’re too scared to do anything else” — was a “veiled shot” at her 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“No, the way I see this, these really are scary times,” Warren responded. “It’s scary times because Donald Trump is truly a terrible president. Not just bad, terrible.”