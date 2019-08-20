Elizabeth Warren Has A Plan To Reduce Mass Incarceration And Violence

Sen. Elizabeth Warren just unveiled multiple policies on criminal justice reform specifically aimed at reducing mass incarceration while putting more resources toward community-driven initiatives.

The Massachusetts Democrat’s plan, released Tuesday, centers on how people think of public safety and the false notion that mass incarceration leads to safer communities. Some of the ways to reframe public safety, according to her plan, involve creating accessible mental health services, protecting LGBTQ people from violence, implementing violence intervention programs for youth and providing safe, affordable housing.

“Real reform requires examining every step of this system,” the 2020 presidential candidate said in a Medium post. “From what we choose to criminalize, to how law enforcement and prosecutors engage with communities and the accused, to how long we keep people behind bars, how we treat them when they’re there, and how we reintegrate them when they return.”

Among her long list of proposals is investing in violence reduction initiatives that focus on community-centric restorative justice, such as Ceasefire, a program modeled in Boston; Oakland, California; and Chicago that uses community partnerships and rehabilitative methods to tackle gun violence, reduce recidivism, improve police-community relationships and heal the community instead of contributing to mass jailings. Recently, researchers found that Oakland has cut its annual homicides and nonfatal shootings by nearly half since 2012.

In addition, Warren called for initiatives to support incarcerated people’s reentry into their communities. Some of those initiatives include creating a federal expungement option, which mimics what many states do at their government level, and reversing federal guidance that exempts private reentry programs that contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons from anti-discrimination laws.

Warren acknowledged in her proposal that the federal government oversees just 12% of the country’s incarcerated people, making it difficult for a president to ensure reform at local levels. Warren said her administration would “incentivize adoption of new federal standards through the grantmaking process” for local and state governments, pointing out that federal grants comprise almost a third of state budgets and that about 6% of state budgets is dedicated to law enforcement.

“We cannot achieve this by nibbling around the edges ― we need to tackle the problem at its roots,” Warren said. “That means implementing a set of bold, structural changes at all levels of government.”

These policies are not Warren’s first plans aimed at reforming the criminal justice system. The presidential candidate has already proposed banning private prisons, ending cash bail and legalizing marijuana. Her campaign’s record also includes supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and the demilitarization of law enforcement to combat police brutality, something she has in common with rival candidate Bernie Sanders.

The new proposals add to Warren’s list of policies that address racial inequity. The senator has already released plans that aim to address the racial wage gap, wealth gap, maternal mortality gap and “startup capital gap.” She’s said before that the root of the problem in the criminal justice system is race, and reaffirmed that in her Tuesday plan, saying “race permeates every aspect of the system.”