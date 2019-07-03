Elizabeth Warren Becomes A Poetic 2020 Election Meme

Presidential candidates sometimes find themselves transformed into memes for all the wrong reasons. Remember former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s response in Spanish and author Marianne Williamson’s general demeanor in the first round of the 2020 election Democratic debates last week?
Well, this week fellow Democratic hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) bucked the trend when British writer Zoe Samuel’s rhyming Twitter thread riffing on Warren’s preparedness went viral:
But her poetic posts soon inspired others:
Tweeters described Samuels’ thread as “EVERYTHING” and said this is what they want Twitter to be.
