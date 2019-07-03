Elizabeth Warren Becomes A Poetic 2020 Election Meme

Presidential candidates sometimes find themselves transformed into memes for all the wrong reasons. Remember former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s response in Spanish and author Marianne Williamson’s general demeanor in the first round of the 2020 election Democratic debates last week?

Well, this week fellow Democratic hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) bucked the trend when British writer Zoe Samuel’s rhyming Twitter thread riffing on Warren’s preparedness went viral:

When it's breakfast time, Elizabeth Warren has a bran for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

If it's a little too hot but you don't feel like it warrants turning on the AC, Elizabeth Warren has a fan for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

If you're single and you like guys, Elizabeth Warren has a man for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

If you want to start the new year in style, Elizabeth Warren has a Jan for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

Making some scrambled eggs? Elizabeth Warren has a pan for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

If you need a new family to love you, Elizabeth Warren has a clan for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

Do you need to get online? Elizabeth Warren has a LAN for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

Time for dessert? Elizabeth Warren has a flan for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

If you're moving house, Elizabeth Warren has a van for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

Want that summer glow? Elizabeth Warren has a tan for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

Does your mom need a new mom? Elizabeth Warren has a gran for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

If you're planning long-term food storage, Elizabeth Warren has a can for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

Do you need a ride to Alderaan for two thousand now, and fifteen when we reach Alderaan? Elizabeth Warren has a Han for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

If you like to recycle political slogans, Elizabeth Warren has a, "Yes we can!" for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

Samuel did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for further information.

But her poetic posts soon inspired others:

Need to clean your kitchen floor?

Elizabeth Warren has some Spic and Span for that. — Justine ♒ 🔥🌹 (@1Dussy) July 2, 2019

Feeling a little anxious? Elizabeth Warren has a Xan for that. https://t.co/wMzZfAG6DS — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 2, 2019

Need a price check? Elizabeth Warren has a scan for that — TrumpTrumpGoAway (@NastySJW) July 2, 2019

Need to wrap up your leftovers in a plastic film? Elizabeth Warren has Saran for that. — Steve & Renee Schulz (@Bear_n_kitten) July 2, 2019

Do you not want your freedom?

Do you not want to play around?

Do you not want nobody's baby?

Elizabeth Warren has a Wham! for that. — Al Petterson (@eyelessgame) July 2, 2019

If you like your meat in a can, Elizabeth Warren has a Spam for that. — joanne fath (@NowITwat) July 2, 2019

Do you need a typical girl next door, a foil as well as a friend to a glamorous Hollywood star, and have an extra ticket for a three-hour tour? Elizabeth Warren has a Mary Ann for that. https://t.co/mpSpFZZhPP — Ray Kwong (@raykwong) July 2, 2019

When you need to remember what that other word for wicker is, Elizabeth Warren has a rattan for that. https://t.co/W1WwyP4yl8 — Alex Hayden DiLalla (@AlexDiLalla) July 2, 2019

When you want to sit, Elizabeth Warren has a rattan for that. — Ginger Valkyrie 🍑🌈🍑 (@MaterDracones) July 2, 2019

Tweeters described Samuels’ thread as “EVERYTHING” and said this is what they want Twitter to be.

This is what twitter used to be. This is what I want it to be. https://t.co/6eFG4iXkBJ — Heather B. Armstrong (@dooce) July 2, 2019

This thread is EVERYTHING 👇👇 https://t.co/SeGaQEkRt6 — Traci Arbios (@traciAWESOME) July 2, 2019

A THREAD OF ART https://t.co/yaaTrul11A — Brittany Berger 🦄 (@thatbberg) July 2, 2019

Best thread on Twitter. https://t.co/gjvb39WT3g — Maria Langer 🚁 (@mlanger) July 2, 2019