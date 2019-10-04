Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million in the third quarter, her campaign told supporters in an email Friday, and now has $25.7 million to spend as the 2020 Democratic race enters its final stretch before primary season.

The haul is second only to fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) among contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders raised $25.3 million from July to September, while former Vice President Joe Biden raised just $15.2 million. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who trails the other top fundraisers by significant margins in public polling, raised just over $19 million.

“This means our grassroots movement is in an incredible position — to double down on our investments in grassroots organizing, to keep getting Elizabeth’s plans for big, structural change in front of more caucus-goers and voters, and to bring more people into this fight,” campaign manager Roger Lau wrote.

It is all but certain that Warren and Sanders ― two left-leaning progressives who have chosen to bypass high-dollar fundraisers during the campaign ― will be the two candidates with the most successful third quarters. Warren, in particular, faced skepticism over her decision to bypass high-dollar fundraising ― an area where she had excelled prior to the 2020 presidential race.

Mike Blake / Reuters U.S. democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren arrives at an outdoor rally in San Diego on Oct. 3, 2019.

“Elizabeth didn’t sell her time to wealthy donors, over the phone or in person at closed-door fundraisers,” Lau wrote. “Instead, she got to spend her time traveling across the country, hosting town halls, taking tens of thousands of selfies, and hearing directly from people about what’s on their minds.”

Warren, whose steady rise now has her essentially tied with Biden in most public polling, had 943,000 donations from 509,000 different individual donors. The average donation was $26, and the campaign said more than 300,000 people donated for the first time during the third quarter.

Among lower-tier candidates, California Sen. Kamala Harris raised $11.6 million, Andrew Yang raised $10 million and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker raised $6 million. Other candidates, including former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, have not yet released their fundraising totals.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign said that it and the Republican National Committee ― which can collect much bigger checks than the individual Democratic contenders ― raised more than $125 million in the third quarter.