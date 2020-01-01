Elizabeth Warren Rips ‘Fawning, Spineless’ Republicans In End-Of-Year Speech

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) used an end-of-year address to take aim at the GOP lawmakers who continue to defend President Donald Trump at all costs, describing them as “fawning” and “spineless.”

“In a few hours, the dawn of a new year will break over America, offering us a moment for pause and reflection,” the Democratic presidential candidate told supporters at an event in Boston on Tuesday. “Now, it is normally a moment for optimism. But let’s face it, this year in America has been anything but normal.”

“In the past 12 months, the president has become bolder with his lies and more brazen in his law-breaking,” Warren continued. “He has tried to squeeze a foreign government to advance his own political fortunes. Meanwhile, the Republicans in Congress have turned into fawning, spineless defenders of his crimes.”

Warren said it had “brought no one any joy” to impeach Trump over the Ukraine scandal, but said House Democrats had “upheld their sworn duty to the Constitution” in doing so. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has so far declined to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate amid fears of Republican bias in a trial of the president.

Warren warned that “unless some Senate Republicans choose truth over politics, Donald Trump will be emboldened to try to cheat his way through yet another election.” “Our democracy hangs in the balance,” she later added.

Check out Warren’s full speech here: