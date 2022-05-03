Sen. Elizabeth Warren Is Really, Really Ticked Off

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is mad as hell.

When a reporter asked her Tuesday how she’s feeling about the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, the typically reserved legislator didn’t hold back.

“I am angry,” Warren said. “Angry and upset and determined.”

“The United States Congress can keep Roe v. Wade the law of the land ― they just need to do it,” she continued.

“The Republicans have been working toward this day for decades. They have been out there plotting, carefully cultivating these Supreme Court justices so they could have a majority on the bench who would accomplish something that the majority of Americans do not want.”

THIS is the energy every single Democrat should be bringing to the fight to protect Roe.



End the filibuster. Codify Roe. pic.twitter.com/bYjuDz6XG7 — BoldProgressives.org (@BoldProgressive) May 3, 2022

Polling consistently shows a majority of Americans believe Roe v. Wade should be upheld and that the decision of whether a woman can have an abortion should be left to her and her doctor.

“69% of people across this country ― across this country, red states and blue states, old people and young people ― want Roe vs. Wade to maintain as the law of the land,” said Warren.

“We need to do that. And we have a right. Extremists? We’ve heard enough from the extremists, and we’re tired of it.”

Earlier, she’d dismissed a line of questioning about the leak itself.

“Really? You think the whole issue is about a leak?” she asked CNN’s Manu Raju. “This is about five extremist justices … at least two of them swore up and down that they cared about the rule of law and Roe v. Wade is settled law.”

