Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) closed the gap of support between her and former Vice President Joe Biden as the top contender for the presidential nomination in Iowa’s Democratic caucus, the first in the country to vote in the race, according to the latest results of a key poll in Iowa released Saturday night.

In the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll, Warren was the first-choice candidate with support from 22% of likely Democratic caucus attendees ― up 7 percentage points since the last poll in June. Biden, who has maintained a slight edge over his opponents in other polling, fell 3 percentage points, bringing him to second place with 20% of their support.

According to the Register, support for Biden has fallen in the Iowa polls since last year.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) fell far behind both Warren and Biden in the Saturday’s poll, taking third place at 11% ― down 5 percentage points since June.

All the other Democratic 2020 candidates polled at single-digits. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) rounded out the bottom of the top 5 candidates, polling at 9% and 6% respectively.

Despite Warren and Biden’s lead, there’s still room for other contenders to crawl back up before the Iowa Democratic caucus votes in February. Sixty-three percent of likely caucusgoers said in the poll that they hadn’t fully made up their minds yet on their most favored candidates.

Ann Selzer, the most respected pollster in the state, conducted the poll on 602 likely Democratic caucusgoers between Sep. 14 and Sep. 18. The poll has a margin error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Earlier Saturday, all of the 2020 Democratic candidates came together for an annual Steak Fry fundraiser for the Polk County Democrats in Des Moines.