Elizabeth Warren Was Filmed Literally Running For President -- And Now It's A Meme

The Democratic presidential candidate even received the "Rocky" treatment over the viral video.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is running for president.

Literally, as this video proves:

CNN reporter MJ Lee shared footage of the Democratic presidential candidate sprinting through cheering crowds at a campaign event in Franconia, New Hampshire, on Wednesday to the sound of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

The clip went viral and inevitably became a meme.

Warren received the “Rocky” treatment in this reimagining of the video:

Other people, meanwhile, added their own comical captions to the footage:

