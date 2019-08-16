Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is running for president.
Literally, as this video proves:
CNN reporter MJ Lee shared footage of the Democratic presidential candidate sprinting through cheering crowds at a campaign event in Franconia, New Hampshire, on Wednesday to the sound of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
The clip went viral and inevitably became a meme.
Warren received the “Rocky” treatment in this reimagining of the video:
Other people, meanwhile, added their own comical captions to the footage:
