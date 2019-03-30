Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) says she believes the account of a former Nevada assemblywoman who said Joe Biden inappropriately touched and kissed her.
“I read the op-ed last night, I believe Lucy Flores, and Joe Biden needs to give an answer,” Warren told reporters at the Heartland Forum in Iowa on Saturday.
Warren was referring to a piece in New York Magazine’s The Cut written by Flores, in which she accused Biden of touching and kissing the back of her head without her consent in 2014 while Flores was was running for Nevada lieutenant governor:
I thought to myself, “I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. There is a Spanish saying, “tragame tierra,” it means, “earth, swallow me whole.” I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me. My name was called and I was never happier to get on stage in front of an audience.
Presidential hopeful Julián Castro, who previously served in the Obama administration, echoed Warren’s comments at the same event Saturday.
“I believe Lucy Flores,” Castro told reporters. “We need to live in a nation where people can share their truth.”
When reporters asked if the alleged kiss should disqualify Biden from running for president, both candidates agreed it would be his decision to make.