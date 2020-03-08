Real Elizabeth Warren Pops Up On 'SNL' To Brag About Giving Mike Bloomberg 'A Swirly'

The actual Elizabeth Warren popped up on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open to give her doppelganger Kate McKinnon a big hug and declare she has no regrets about her now-abandoned bid to be president.

The Massachusetts senator said friends, family and supporters have been “so supportive” — and have been calling up to ask if she was “electable.” Besides, Warren said, she can now rest on her laurels — fondly remembering giving “a swirly” to a billionaire in a debate on live TV — and has the time to prank-call Big Banks.

Asked who she was going to endorse, Warren goofed: “Maybe I’ll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both.” (The Times endorsed Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has also dropped out of the race.)

McKinnon opened the bit playing Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” and bashing “the left” for waging a “deceitful, dishonest, and frankly gay smear campaign against President Trump.” She also accused the left of trying to “whip people into a fear frenzy of lies” about coronavirus. Lies are “our thing,” she noted.

In a twist, she hosted Chris Matthews (Darrell Hammond), and lamented that he was pressured to resign from MSNBC for the “high crime of giving a woman a compliment” (sexist comments). She encouraged him: “This is Fox; you can say anything.”

So he called Ingraham a “Nazi girl.“

That’s when McKinnon introduced Warren, the woman “who savagely murdered Michael Bloomberg on live television.“



