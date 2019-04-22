Associated Press Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren explains why she wants to break up Amazon.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) shops on Amazon.com. She most recently bought a mailbox.

But the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful doesn’t want the player calling the shots in the half-a-trillion-dollar game of online retail.

That’s how she boiled down her provocative call to break up tech giants like Amazon, Google-owner Alphabet and Facebook at her CNN town hall on Monday night.

“You can be the umpire in the baseball game, or you can be a player, you can have … a team in the game,” Warren said. “But you don’t get to be the umpire and have a team in the game.”

Giant tech companies have too much power. My plan to #BreakUpBigTech prevents corporations like Amazon from knocking out the rest of the competition. You can be an umpire, or you can be a player—but you can’t be both. #WarrenTownHall pic.twitter.com/73y1002QVv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2019

Competing with companies that both control the marketplace and sell products on it is nearly impossible, she said. Venture capitalists call those sectors “the dead zone,” Warren said, “because if you try to start up a business, you just run the risk that Amazon steps in front of you or Google steps in front of you or they buy you out before you get started.”

