Elizabeth Warren Honors Working Women Killed In 1911 Fire During NYC Rally

NEW YORK ― Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) drew thousands of New Yorkers to her presidential campaign rally Monday in Washington Square Park, where she discussed her plans to fight corruption and support workers nationwide.

The Democratic presidential hopeful honored the scores of mostly immigrant women who died in the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of 1911 — which occurred about a block from where Warren spoke Monday — and praised the women’s trade unions that fought for change in the wake of the tragedy.

“We’re not here today because of famous arches or famous men,” Warren said, referring to the park’s iconic arch looming behind her, which is named for President George Washington. “In fact, we’re not here because of men at all. We’re here because of some hard-working women. Women who, more than a hundred years ago, worked long hours in a brown, 10-story building a block that way.”

Nearly 150 people ― mostly Jewish and Italian female workers ― died in March 1911 when the factory went up in flames and their bosses, fearing the employees might steal scraps of fabric, trapped them inside by locking the exit doors.

“It was one of the worst industrial disasters in American history,” Warren said. “One of the worst, but it should not have been a surprise.”

Tomorrow, September 16th, I’ll be in New York City to tell the story of how working women organized to change the course of history after the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. I hope to see you there: https://t.co/tVK8xMeNon #WarrenNYC pic.twitter.com/ShC9TC75i7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 15, 2019

Working conditions at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory were infamous, but the company’s owners were wealthy, politically connected and corrupt, she said.

“They made campaign contributions and talked with their friends in the legislature,” Warren said. “They greased the state government so thoroughly that nothing changed. Business owners got richer, politicians got more powerful, and working people paid the price.”

“Does any of this sound familiar?” she asked the crowd, which responded with an affirmative cheer. “Take any big problem we have in America today and you don’t have to dig very deep to see the same system at work.”

The Harvard law professor-turned-senator’s rally in Manhattan is the culmination of a day filled with headline-generating announcements designed to cement her second-place standing in many early polls and replace Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the left’s alternative to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren unveiled a plan early Monday morning to combat Washington corruption that builds on legislation she introduced in August 2018 curbing, among other things, the influence of lobbyists. A few hours later, she received the endorsement of the Working Families Party, a national progressive organization that backed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the 2016 election cycle.

Warren’s show of force Monday evening was seemingly aimed at showcasing her strength in progressive bastions that were once Sanders’ exclusive stomping grounds. The Vermont senator drew massive crowds to a rally in the same park in April 2016.

Sanders supporters often argue that their candidate is a more consistent and more effective champion of grassroots social movements than Warren, whose most famous campaign slogan ― “I got a plan” ― evokes a more technocratic approach than Sanders’ “political revolution.”

On Monday evening though, Warren also emphasized her commitment to building a grassroots movement capable of powering her plans to fruition.