Women On Twitter Share Pregnancy Discrimination Stories For Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is standing firm in the face of scrutiny, and so are her supporters, who are sharing their own stories on Twitter of when they faced discrimination because of pregnancy.

The 2020 presidential candidate tweeted Tuesday to reiterate that she had been edged out of her first teaching job when she became pregnant. She had been responding to unsubstantiated accusations that she had actually voluntarily resigned. “We can fight back by telling our stories. I tell mine on the campaign trail, and I hope to hear yours,” she added.

When I was 22 and finishing my first year of teaching, I had an experience millions of women will recognize. By June I was visibly pregnant—and the principal told me the job I'd already been promised for the next year would go to someone else. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 8, 2019

This was 1971, years before Congress outlawed pregnancy discrimination—but we know it still happens in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. We can fight back by telling our stories. I tell mine on the campaign trail, and I hope to hear yours. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 8, 2019

The conservative website Washington Free Beacon on Monday surfaced the minutes from an April 1971 board of education meeting showing a unanimous vote to extend Warren’s teaching contract, two months before her exit in June.

This does not necessarily contradict Warren’s story, which is that her contract was renewed in April but that by June, when she was six months’ pregnant, the principal “showed her the door.”

“When someone calls you in and says the job that you’ve been hired for for the next year is no longer yours ― ‘We’re giving it to someone else’ ― I think that’s being shown the door,” Warren told CBS News on Monday.

The Washington Free Beacon also cast doubt on Warren’s account by noting she had once described her exit from the job differently in a 2007 interview, when she said: “[I] said, ‘I don’t think this is going to work out for me.’ I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years.”

When asked to explain this, Warren told CBS she wasn’t comfortable delving into the discrimination aspect publicly until later in her career.

On Tuesday, after Warren’s tweets, people on Twitter shared their own experiences of job discrimination due to pregnancy, or those of their friends and family.

Here are some of those stories:

My wife was put on a 90 day Performance Improvement Plan with metrics no one in the company could hit...the day she returned from maternity leave. 90 days later they let her go. — Greg Trumbold (@GregTrumbold) October 8, 2019

When I was 7 months pregnant in 2012, my boss hauled me into his office and chewed me out for “putting [him] in a real bind by going on maternity leave.” That’s a quote. He then demanded I return after six weeks and immediately start working 60-hour weeks. — Amy King (@AmyRhody) October 8, 2019

I shared my mother's story yesterday, but it turned out I got it a little backwards. She wasn't fired for being visibly pregnant, she HID her pregnancy to AVOID being fired.



Here it is in her own words: pic.twitter.com/iRgU5k5mMs — Go_Cougars (@design__hole) October 8, 2019

Yep. In the late 90s, after 3 years of stellar reviews/promotions, I was suddenly fired within a month of telling my boss I was pregnant. They said I lied when I'd called in sick one day (morning sickness), but went to visit family later. I was young+scared, so I didn't fight it. — Yiyiyi (@YiyiyiLives) October 8, 2019

On telling my former boss I was pregnant with my second child he asked, “Did you do that on purpose?” I was so shocked I didn’t know how to answer (or why he was asking) so I lied and said no. — Paige (@PaigeanThem) October 8, 2019

In 1983, I was asked if I was planning to have a 2nd child. The reason for the question was obvious. If I was planning on having another child, I would not get the job. Young people of today don’t know this was real life in the 70’s and 80s — queenbee3 (@queenbee3) October 8, 2019

In 2003, I was laid off from my job, and found out a week later that I was pregnant. When I started a new job, I was showing. The 70 yo white man who was my boss told me that my pregnancy was inconvenient, and he wouldn't have hired me if he had known. — J Lynch (@jlynch0298) October 8, 2019

Do you have a similar story of job discrimination due to pregnancy? Get in touch with HuffPost’s Amanda Terkel.