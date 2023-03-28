What's Hot

PoliticsElizabeth WarrenMSNBC2024 election

Elizabeth Warren's Slip Of The Tongue Sparks Strong Reactions On Twitter

The progressive senator's gaffe on MSNBC had a ring of deja vu.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) mistakenly said she was running for president on Monday ― but many on Twitter were hoping it was more than just a slip of the tongue. (Watch the video below.)

In an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Warren said: “We’ve got to tighten back down on these banking regulations. And you’re right, Lawrence. This is a part of why I’m running for president.”

Warren later clarified she was running for reelection to the Senate, but her blunder gave off serious deja vu vibes. She actually ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but dropped out of the race in March of that year after lackluster showings in early primaries.

Still, some were hoping Warren’s gaffe contained a kernel of truth. Others cracked wise.

“Good thing I left those Warren stickers on my cars!” one person wrote.

