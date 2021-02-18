Well, that was fast.

One month after Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris and daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, served us Very Good Coat at the inauguration in January, she is having another, similarly coated fashion moment.

Emhoff, who signed with IMG Models around the same time as Amanda Gorman last month, gave us a glimmer of fashion weeks past by walking the runway for Proenza Schouler on Thursday.

Frank Holliday for IMG Ella Emhoff at the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 18, 2021.

For her fashion week debut, the 21-year-old walked in a partially opened blazer, oversized trousers, a gray collared coat and a belted leather trench — as well as her usual wire-rimmed glasses.

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Ella Emhoff at Proenza Schouler

It’s hardly unusual for a designer to tap into the zeitgeist in this way, and could signal more major fashion moments to come from the Brooklyn-based artist.

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler One of Emhoff's looks at Proenza Schouler

Fashionista Editor-in-Chief Tyler McCall hit the leather-donned nail on the head in a tweet reacting to the news. “Fashion works fast,” she wrote. “Well....actually, fashion grabs at buzzy new talent fast. Everything else is still pretty slow.”

Fashion works fast. Well....actually, fashion grabs at buzzy new talent fast. Everything else is still pretty slow. https://t.co/bSXelLNGOO — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) February 18, 2021