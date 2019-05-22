Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

Elle Fanning Is Iconic Spring Fashion Personified

Florals! Hats! Suiting! Headbands! From the Met Gala to Cannes, the actress has been turning heads.

When Elle Fanning showed up and showed out at the Met Gala earlier this month wearing one of the few on-theme looks of the evening, she clued us in on something we should have figured out a long time ago: The woman is a bona fide style star.

The 21-year-old is the youngest jury member in history at this month’s Cannes Film Festival, and has been dominating the red carpets there, too. She’s actually making florals for spring seem groundbreaking, perfecting the art of the coordinating outfit and giving us the dramatic hat moment of our dreams on the “Les Miserables” red carpet Tuesday.

Check out some of Fanning’s most fabulous recent looks ― from Cannes and beyond ― below.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
At the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
At a screening of "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" At the Cannes Film Festival on May 21.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI via Getty Images
At a screening of "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" At the Cannes Film Festival on May 21.
Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images
At the Cannes Film Festival on May 21.
Pierre Suu via Getty Images
At the Cannes Film Festival on May 20.
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
At the Cannes Film Festival on May 18.
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
At a screening of "Les Miserables" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15.
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
At the Cannes Film Festival on May 15.
Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images
At the Cannes Film Festival on May 14.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
At the Met Gala in New York City on May 6.
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
At the Prada resort fashion show in New York City on May 2.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
At a screening for "Teen Spirit" In Hollywood, California, on April 2.
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
At the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week on March 5.
