When Elle Fanning showed up and showed out at the Met Gala earlier this month wearing one of the few on-theme looks of the evening, she clued us in on something we should have figured out a long time ago: The woman is a bona fide style star.

The 21-year-old is the youngest jury member in history at this month’s Cannes Film Festival, and has been dominating the red carpets there, too. She’s actually making florals for spring seem groundbreaking, perfecting the art of the coordinating outfit and giving us the dramatic hat moment of our dreams on the “Les Miserables” red carpet Tuesday.

Check out some of Fanning’s most fabulous recent looks ― from Cannes and beyond ― below.