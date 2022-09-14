Elle Fanning Reveals Which Celebrity She Thinks She Looks Like, And… What?

“The Great” star said on the Emmys red carpet that she was excited to meet a certain celebrity that night because she thinks she looks like him. Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Elle Fanning made a barry confusing comparison at the Emmy Awards Monday night.

“The Great” star, who was at the ceremony for her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination, told “Access Hollywood” on the red carpet that she was excited to meet a certain celebrity that night because she feels she looks like him.

And that famous person is… Bill Hader.

“There is something on Twitter that I saw [that said] that I look like him,” she told “Access Hollywood” hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover in a doppelganger declaration no one saw coming. “And I love it! And so Nicholas Hoult — who is in the show with me — all we want to do tonight is, I have to get a photo.”

And just in case you may be questioning their resemblance, here’s a side-by-side photo.

Elle Fanning (left) and Bill Hader (right). Steve Granitz via Getty Images/Charley Gallay via Getty Images Elle

And another:

Twins? Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

And why not? Here’s another just for fun.

So hard to tell them apart! Frazer Harrison via Getty Images/Greg Doherty via Getty Images

Although we personally don’t see much of a resemblance, Fanning doubled-down on her belief, exclaiming: “We have the same nose!”

Some online feel that Hader looks a bit like a young Dan Aykroyd.

Dan Aykroyd on “Saturday Night Live” in 1976. NBC via Getty Images

But if Fanning is really pinning for a celebrity twin there is another actor out there who looks a lot like her — Dakota Fanning, her sister.