Elle Fanning Reveals Which Celebrity She Thinks She Looks Like, And… What?

“We have the same nose,” Fanning said of the male comedian.
“The Great” star said on the Emmys red carpet that she was excited to meet a certain celebrity that night because she thinks she looks like him.
Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Elle Fanning made a barry confusing comparison at the Emmy Awards Monday night.

“The Great” star, who was at the ceremony for her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination, told “Access Hollywood” on the red carpet that she was excited to meet a certain celebrity that night because she feels she looks like him.

And that famous person is… Bill Hader.

“There is something on Twitter that I saw [that said] that I look like him,” she told “Access Hollywood” hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover in a doppelganger declaration no one saw coming. “And I love it! And so Nicholas Hoult — who is in the show with me — all we want to do tonight is, I have to get a photo.”

And just in case you may be questioning their resemblance, here’s a side-by-side photo.

Elle Fanning (left) and Bill Hader (right).
Steve Granitz via Getty Images/Charley Gallay via Getty Images Elle

And another:

Twins?
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

And why not? Here’s another just for fun.

So hard to tell them apart!
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images/Greg Doherty via Getty Images

Although we personally don’t see much of a resemblance, Fanning doubled-down on her belief, exclaiming: “We have the same nose!”

Some online feel that Hader looks a bit like a young Dan Aykroyd.

Dan Aykroyd on “Saturday Night Live” in 1976.
NBC via Getty Images

But if Fanning is really pinning for a celebrity twin there is another actor out there who looks a lot like her — Dakota Fanning, her sister.

Elle Fanning and her sister Dakota Fanning in 2016.
C Flanigan via Getty Images
