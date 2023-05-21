Elle Fanning Stuns In Skin-Baring Futuristic Dress At Cannes Film Festival

Elle Fanning at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in southern France. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

You know what they say, “Life is like a disco ball,” and Elle Fanning just straight up embodied that with her latest bold fashion choice.

The “Great” star turned heads in the ultimate shimmering party dress while recently attending an event put on by fashion house Paco Rabanne at the Cannes Film Festival.

Fanning’s bold floor-length silver dress was sheathed in eye-catching metallic feathers, but what caused an endearing stir on social media were the two dainty snowflake-shaped pasties that barely covered her breasts.

“Now THISSSSS is a partyyyy dressss @pacorabanne” the actor, who has been a frequent attendee at Cannes since her teen years, captioned her post on Friday alongside a series of disco ball emojis.

To top off the cabaret-style look, the actor wore her long platinum blond tresses straight and rocked a pair of sky-high metallic silver heels. She also ditched her jewelry, letting the dress speak for itself.

After Fanning revealed her outfit on Instagram, her followers pounced into the comments section to hype up the star over her mesmerizing, disco-ready look.

“No words!! You’re inspiring a whole new vocabulary!!” “Stranger Things” actor Cara Buono wrote.

“Euphoria” star Maude Apatow simply added: “WOW.”

Quipping about the scarcely covering style, one fan commented: “You have so much trust in that dress lmao. It’s a stunning look though!”

“My nips could never…” another bantered.

Fanning’s unpredictable dress wasn’t her only dazzling look at this year’s festival.

Fanning sporting an Alexander McQueen gown for the opening night of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Gao Jing/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images