'F**king Hammered': Elle King Goes Off The Rails In Dolly Parton Tribute

Singer Elle King is under fire for her performance at a tribute concert celebrating Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday on Friday night.
In multiple videos of the event posted on social media, King, whose real name is Tanner Elle Schneider and is the daughter of actor-comedian Rob Schneider, described herself as “fucking hammered” and repeatedly swore and forgot the lyrics to Parton’s song, “Marry Me.”
“I’m not even gonna fucking lie. Y’all bought tickets for this shit?” King said at one point. “You ain’t getting your money back.”
Parton was not present at the concert, which took place at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. The event featured other performers, including Ashley Monroe, Tigirlily Gold, Dailey & Vincent and Terri Clark.
On X, formerly Twitter, an attendee expressed their distaste with King’s performance, writing: “Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunk, and profane performance. Dolly Parton would’ve been mortified.”
In response to the post, the Grand Ole Opry said that “we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.”
Parton’s sister, Stella Parton, also chimed in.
“I didn’t see nor hear the Grand Ole Opry birthday tribute to my big sister Dolly over the weekend,” she wrote Sunday on X. “But some lil girl by the name of Elle King apparently cussed and insulted some of Dolly’s fans by not knowing a song. She did admit to being ‘hammered’ her word not mine.”
A representative for King did not immediately return a request for comment.