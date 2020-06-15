'Ellen' Removes Cigars From Michael Jordan Documentary, And It's Weird

Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris scolded him for smoking cigars on the set of the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance,” so the NBA great later did interviews without them.

But Ellen DeGeneres went one better in an “Ellen” segment posted Monday: She deleted the cigars throughout the 10-part series.

“The Last Dance,” which covers the Jordan-led Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s, has become a must-see during the coronavirus pandemic. It was clear in highlights that the Bulls and their superstar liked their cigars.

Until now. See what editing magic and party noisemakers can do to revise sports history.