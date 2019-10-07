Ellen DeGeneres Sits Next To George Bush At Cowboys Game. Fans React.

The Dallas Cowboys game Sunday featured a huh? moment that had nothing to do with the action on the field.

It was the sight of former President George W. Bush and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres sitting next to each other that caught the attention of people watching the game on TV.

The two, attending the game with their wives Laura Bush and Portia de Rossi, appeared convivial as they watched from Cowboy owner Jerry Jones’ suite. Bush “at one point after the national anthem got a big laugh from the comedian,” the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote.

Fans on Twitter were surprised, angry, amused or otherwise:

Just Ellen DeGeneres hanging out with her buddy George W. Bush, taking in a football game. pic.twitter.com/lBjKUDypAP — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 6, 2019

Laura & George Bush sitting with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi is not something I expected to see at an NFL game pic.twitter.com/AbWbhXd3RC — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019

I would absolutely watch this sitcom though pic.twitter.com/3v3V5Xz01N — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019

Fox NFL just showed a shot of George Bush and Ellen Degeneres sitting next to each other at the Cowboys game. Is my vision screwed up? — Joshua (@PatriotRinker) October 6, 2019

speaking of unhealthy parasocial relationships: why the fuck do any of you think ellen degeneres *wouldn’t* pal around with george bush



what about her public persona has ever given that indication https://t.co/W8FoaDsimj — elseworld where the joker is from philadelphia (@lilpoolish) October 7, 2019

President George Bush @GeorgeWBush and Ellen Degeneres @TheEllenShow are sitting together at the Packers & Cowboys game.



This shouldn’t trigger you.



This should give you hope for our future. ✌🏽 — BAM (@swimbrave) October 6, 2019

If you told me George Bush would be sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres at a Cowboys game, I'd ask how long I've been in a coma. — Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) October 6, 2019

This is what class solidarity looks like pic.twitter.com/oQFSHx3JCJ — Ryan Boyd (@ryanaboyd) October 6, 2019

It doesn't matter if you're gay or straight. Just untouchably rich.



And white, of course. — 🕷️spider 🕸️web rant 😱 2019 (@web_rant) October 6, 2019

George Bush and Ellen DeGeneres are sitting next to each other at the Cowboys/Packers game. What is life?😂 — Sam Adami-Norgan (@SamRock630) October 6, 2019

I didn't realize how badly I wanted to watch football with George Bush and @TheEllenShow until today when I saw them together watching football without me — marie (@omgitsmarieee) October 6, 2019

Would love to be a fly on the wall in the box at the cowboys game with George Bush and Ellen Degeneres lmfao — har 🥰 (@harleymode) October 6, 2019