This Plot Twist Just Made That Ellen Degeneres Dakota Johnson Interview Even More Awkward

If you were wondering why that interview between Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres was so painfully awkward, internet sleuths may have dug up your answer.

Last week, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for an interview, which later went viral for its major cringe factor.

To start off the segment, DeGeneres had jokingly grilled Johnson over why she wasn’t invited to her 30th birthday party.

“Actually no. That’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited,” the actor said. “Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of shit about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!”

“Of course I like you,” DeGeneres insisted. “You knew I liked you. You’ve been on the show many times,” DeGeneres replied, asking if Johnson was “sure” she’d invited her.

“Yeah... Ask everybody,” Johnson said. “Ask your producer,” she added with a smile. When DeGeneres asked her producer why she didn’t attend, a male voice in the room (ostensibly the producer) called out: “You were out of town.“

As the internet super sleuths went to work, it quickly came to light that the weekend of Johnson’s star-studded Malibu party coincided with DeGeneres’ appearance at the Dallas Cowboys’ game, when she sparked major controversy for sitting beside former President George W. Bush. Johnson’s party was on Saturday, Oct. 6, and the Texas football game was the following day.

At the time, DeGeneres responded to criticism over her decision to sit beside Bush by declaring that she considered the former president a friend and that she was friends with many people with whom she did not share the same beliefs.

However, many critics were not satisfied with DeGeneres’ explanation, calling out the talk show host and fierce LGBTQ advocate for supporting a man who had publicly opposed same-sex marriage and overseen a war that killed thousands of civilians and troops.

When people discovered the timing of Johnson’s party after that very awkward interview, Twitter lit up.

Dakota Johnson sat on Ellen’s couch and said can Bush find THESE wmds — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 30, 2019

Dakota Johnson’s knives... they’re out — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 1, 2019

“Ask your producer Jonathan” pic.twitter.com/is0ELekivj — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 1, 2019

Knowing that Ellen missed Dakota Johnson’s 30th birthday to hang with her good buddy George Bush really is the icing on the cake. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 1, 2019

the way she left it out there for us to find out ... a true queen — alex (@alex_abads) December 1, 2019

y'all are tellin me if ellen had just attended dakota johnson's birthday party she would have avoided the george w bush mess?? 💀💀💀 — alex ⎊ (@incorrectqrstn) December 1, 2019

Dakota Johnson shading Ellen for missing her birthday is 1000x better when you realise it’s because it was on the same day Ellen was at the NFL with George W. Bush. https://t.co/0uptzyq0I6 — Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) November 30, 2019

Dakota Johnson after walking off the Ellen set pic.twitter.com/70iDZdAtXY — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) December 1, 2019

Here’s that interview, if you feel like having another cringe.