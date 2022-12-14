Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' By Death Of Show's Former DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

He was 40.

Boss worked as a DJ and a co-host on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 to the show’s conclusion earlier this year.

DeGeneres posted a photo of her and Boss hugging each other with the following statement:

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

This isn’t the first time DeGeneres sang Boss’ praises.

During the final episode of her talk show in May, the comedian explained she met him because she was a fan of his appearances on the Fox dance competition show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The two danced together on that show in 2010, and DeGeneres called it “a crash course in getting to know each other.”

