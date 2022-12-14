What's Hot

Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' By Death Of Show's Former DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

The retired talk show host took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram on Wednesday to honor the memory of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

He was 40.

Boss worked as a DJ and a co-host on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 to the show’s conclusion earlier this year.

DeGeneres posted a photo of her and Boss hugging each other with the following statement:

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

This isn’t the first time DeGeneres sang Boss’ praises.

During the final episode of her talk show in May, the comedian explained she met him because she was a fan of his appearances on the Fox dance competition show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The two danced together on that show in 2010, and DeGeneres called it “a crash course in getting to know each other.”

At the end of her TV tribute, DeGeneres emphasized: “He’s never going to be out of my life. He’s always a part of my life.”

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also get support via text by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.
