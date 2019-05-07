Ellen DeGeneres Zings Jake Gyllenhaal Because He Doesn't Follow Her On Instagram

Jake Gyllenhaal was subject to a few of Ellen DeGeneres’ playful barbs this week ― primarily because he hadn’t followed her on Instagram.

In a Tuesday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star gushed about his admiration for the host’s Netflix special, “Relatable.”

Initially, he enlisted his pal Adam Levine to help pass along an email expressing his love of the special. The Maroon 5 frontman, however, hadn’t viewed the show yet for himself, which meant the email never found its way to DeGeneres.

None of that was of much concern to the host, however, who merely questioned the extent of Gyllenhaal’s fandom given that he had yet to follow her on Instagram (this appears to have since changed).

“I don’t know how to do this ― I’m new at this,” the actor joked.

Later in the interview, Gyllenhaal opened up about his new play, “Sea Wall/A Life,” opening on Broadway in August. Written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, “Sea Wall/A Life” is billed as a “heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love,” and also stars Tom Sturridge.

Though the actor was reluctant to allow his mother, Naomi, to attend one of his first performances, he said he’s grateful he eventually relented.

“I can’t see the audience, but I could feel her,” he said. “And it was something I will never forget for the rest of my life. It was one of the most incredible moments I’ve ever had.”