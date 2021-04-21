Ellen DeGeneres Shares Wild 'Weed Drink' Story Involving Wife Portia de Rossi

It seems Ellen DeGeneres may have been high as a kite when her wife Portia de Rossi had to go in for emergency surgery on her appendix.

The talk show host opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on the 4/20 episode of his show, revealing that she’s not one for cannabis but that she has tried “weed drinks” before.

DeGeneres said comedian Chelsea Handler told her about the drinks.

“They have CBD or TH ... I don’t know what the good thing is, but it has something ... ” said DeGeneres, who described having one of the drinks earlier this year. “I drank one and I didn’t feel anything, so I drank three. Then, I took two melatonin sleep pills.”

Earlier that evening, de Rossi hadn’t been feeling well and went to bed early. Upon getting into bed after her three drinks, DeGeneres said she noticed her wife wasn’t there.

“I realize she’s not in bed. I said, ‘Are you OK? Baby, are you OK?’” DeGeneres explained. “She’s moaning. I get out of bed and she’s on the ground on all fours. I said, ‘You’re not OK.’ She goes, ‘I’m OK.’ I said, ‘No, unless you’re playing Twister by yourself, you’re not OK.’ So I rushed her to the emergency room.”

Kimmel questioned whether DeGeneres was up to driving, given her state, and DeGeneres said she was because her adrenaline had kicked in.

“I had to rush her there. So, it’s probably not safe. I shouldn’t be saying any of this,” she said, prompting a laugh from Kimmel.

De Rossi ultimately needed her appendix removed and was OK afterward. DeGeneres did share that the “Arrested Development” star was “begging for more pain pills because she was still in pain and the nurse was not giving them to her.”

“So, she starts offering up tickets to my show. She’s like bargaining ... ‘What about the Christmas 12 Days show?’” she recalled.

You can watch the entire hilarious segment above.